ESPN Names Celtics As NBA’s Third Most Watchable Team For 2017-18 Season

For most people in New England, the Boston Celtics probably are the most watchable team in the NBA.

But the national audience might enjoy the C’s, too.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe recently published a piece on who are the most watchable teams in the NBA, and the top two teams on the list likely won’t surprise you. Which one comes in at No. 3 might, however.

Here are Lowe’s top 15 most watchable NBA teams:

1. Golden State Warriors

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

3. Boston Celtics

4. Houston Rockets

5. Philadelphia 76ers

6. New Orleans Pelicans

7. Cleveland Cavaliers

8. Portland Trail Blazers

9. Milwaukee Bucks

10. Minnesota Timberwolves

11. Denver Nuggets

12. Los Angeles Clippers

13 San Antonio Spurs

14. Miami Heat

15. Washington Wizards

OK, we understand the 76ers have some good young talent.

Still, it’s a bit of a stretch to say they’re more watchable than a Cavs team that has (deep breath) LeBron James, Isaiah Thomas, Kevin Love, J.R. Smith, Dwyane Wade, Derrick Rose and Jae Crowder.

Good for the Celtics, though, for going from a cute little “engine that good” to a full-blown attraction. As entertaining as the team could be, however, they still might not be good enough to take down Cleveland.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images