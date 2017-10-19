ESPN Poll Reveals NFL Player Opinions On Tom Brady, Other Quarterbacks

Some of the most entertaining, heated and polarizing football debates center around the quarterback position. Whether it’s arguing about which QBs are “elite,” who’s in your top five or who you’d most want to build a franchise around, things can a little testy when it comes to NFL signal-callers.

So, how do the players feel?

Well, ESPN’s NFL Nation recently conducted a survey in which reporters polled 155 NFL players to gauge their opinions on the league’s quarterbacks. The survey revealed some interesting information, like who talks the most trash or who defenders most want to sack.

Below are the results provided by ESPN.com.

Which QB talks the most trash? (70 total votes)

Cam Newton, 26 percent

Philip Rivers, 24 percent

Aaron Rodgers, 17 percent

Tom Brady, 16 percent

Which QB do you most want to sack? (78 votes)

Tom Brady, 49 percent

Ben Roethlisberger, 14 percent

Aaron Rodgers, 10 percent

Who is the one QB you would not want as a teammate? (64 votes)

Jay Cutler, 42 percent

Cam Newton, 6 percent

Philip Rivers, 6 percent

Who is the most overrated QB? (72 votes)

Eli Manning, 14 percent

Andrew Luck, 11 percent

Joe Flacco, 10 percent

Jay Cutler, 7 percent

Sam Bradford, 7 percent

Which QB will win the most Super Bowls in the next 10 years? (71 votes)

Tom Brady, 21 percent

Derek Carr, 20 percent

Aaron Rodgers, 18 percent

Dak Prescott, 10 percent

Which rookie QB will have the most success in the NFL? (83 votes)

Deshaun Watson, 61 percent

Mitchell Trubisky, 18 percent

DeShone Kizer, 12 percent

Patrick Mahomes II, 7 percent

Chad Kelly, 1 percent

It’s unsurprising that a lot of defensive players want to sack Brady. However, it’s rather amazing that players still expect him to win more Super Bowls than any other quarterback over the next 10 years. He’s already won five Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots and is 40 years old. They must really believe Brady has a lot left in the tank, and who could blame them based on the way he’s playing this season?

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images