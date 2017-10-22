F1 Live Stream: Watch 2017 United States Grand Prix Online

The Formula One World Championship has returned to this side of the pond this week for Sunday’s United States Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton has an opportunity to clinch is fourth title at Circuit of the Americas, though that’s contingent upon Sebastian Vettel having a less than stellar race. Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo, meanwhile, will attempt to further increase his stardom in the U.S. by claiming his fourth consecutive podium, which also would be his second at the 3.43-mile track in Austin, Texas, in as many races.

Here’s how to watch the 2017 F1 U.S. Grand Prix online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 22, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Red Bull Racing