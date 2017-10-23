Falcons Fan Isn’t Over Super Bowl LI Collapse, Wears Sad Custom Jersey

FOXBORO, Mass. — We don’t think Atlanta Falcons fans will ever get over their team’s Super Bowl LI collapse, but can you blame them?

The Falcons held a 25-point third-quarter lead over the New England Patriots in Houston this past February, but Tom Brady and Co. pulled off a historic comeback to win the game in overtime.

Atlanta will have a chance at some revenge in Week 7 when it meets New England for a “Sunday Night Football” showdown at Gillette Stadium. And for one Falcons fan in attendance for the Super Bowl LI rematch, the loss still is very much on his mind … and on his back.

Looks like someone lost a bet. pic.twitter.com/A2NVTbb6pS — Sam Ghoulanis (@Sam_Galanis) October 23, 2017

We figure most Falcons fans wouldn’t dare don that jersey, while Patriots fans, on the other hand, probably would like to have it framed and hung above the mantle.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images