Fans Lose Their Minds Over Overwhelming Fog During Patriots-Falcons Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — Mother Nature made her presence known and then some during Sunday night’s New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons game at Gillette Stadium.

Both fans in attendance and those watching at home had their view of the Super Bowl LI rematch deterred by an incredibly thick layer of fog.

And as with any abnormality during the course of a major sporting event, the Twitter world came together as one to react to the frustrating weather conditions.

Spooooooky fog rolling in at Gillette Stadium right now. ☁️👀☁️ pic.twitter.com/cvDb6T25es — Gillette Stadium (@GilletteStadium) October 23, 2017

Belichick calling for fog on the field like… pic.twitter.com/ssRQXjCFD6 — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) October 23, 2017

Some real creepy fog is now overtaking this place. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) October 23, 2017

Fog update: Even foggier now. pic.twitter.com/mF5Q0xWGCP — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 23, 2017

Serious fog rollin’ through Gillette pic.twitter.com/DG10YBYR1L — Jim Murray (@bigjimmurray) October 23, 2017

This fog is just getting worse pic.twitter.com/Nl28KK0VNS — SB Nation NFL (@SBNationNFL) October 23, 2017

Little bit of a fog update here: still foggy pic.twitter.com/Xg76oocpQZ — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 23, 2017

Wow, this fog is something else. pic.twitter.com/6gtJzgObmY — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 23, 2017

We’re not sure fog has ever dominated social media before. But hey, there’s a first time for everything.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images