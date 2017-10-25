Fantasy Football Rankings: Five Must-Start Defenses For Week 8 Of Season

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Picking a fantasy football defense is all about the matchups.
Week 7 offered definitive proof of that axiom, as seven of the eight highest-scoring defenses played offenses ranked in the top 10 in fantasy points allowed to opposing D/STs. Translation: Bad offenses typically give up a ton of fantasy points to defenses, regardless of how talented those defenses are.
So, which woeful offenses should your fantasy squad victimize this week?
Here are our top five fantasy defense plays for Week 8.
Minnesota Vikings (at Cleveland Browns)
You know the drill: Any defense playing the Browns will be on this list. The Vikings, with nine sacks and three interceptions over their last two games, are no exception entering a London matchup against
DeShone Kizer Cody Kessler DeShone Kizer and Co.
Philadelphia Eagles (vs. San Francisco 49ers)
The Niners mustered just 10 points Sunday with C.J. Beathard under center, and now travel across the country to face the best team in the NFC. Philly has produced a steady stream of forced turnovers and sacks this season, which should continue in this lopsided matchup.
Kansas City Chiefs (vs. Denver Broncos)
Denver has scored 10 points total over its last two games and has allowed a defense/special teams touchdown in back-to-back weeks. That’s just what the doctor ordered for Kansas City unit that had posted double-digit fantasy efforts in four straight games before slipping a bit in Weeks 6 and 7.
Cincinnati Bengals (vs. Indianapolis Colts)
The Colts aren’t the Browns, but they’re close: They’ve allowed the second-most fantasy points to defenses in standard leagues. Cincinnati, meanwhile, has been one of the steadier fantasy defenses (last week notwithstanding), with eight-plus fantasy points in all but two games.
Pittsburgh Steelers (at Detroit Lions)
This matchup doesn’t look great on paper, but hear us out: The Lions have given up 3.8 sacks per game — second-most in the NFL — while Pittsburgh’s D is averaging 3.4 sacks per contest, the league’s third-highest rate. Lots of sacks plus no Golden Tate for Detroit could mean a big day for the Steelers on the road.
Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP