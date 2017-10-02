Fantasy Football Week 4 Winners, Losers: Deshaun Watson, Antonio Brown Among Notable Performers

Week 4 of the 2017 NFL season provided plenty of drama and competitive games, and with that came many interesting fantasy football performances to review.
Here are some Week 4 fantasy football winners and losers entering “Monday Night Football.”
WINNERS
Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans
Watson completed 25 of 34 passes for 283 yards with four touchdowns and one interception, and he also ran for 24 yards and another touchdown. His amazing performance led the Texans to a 57-14 rout of the rival Tennessee Titans.
Le’Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Bell finally gave an elite performance after a slow start to the season. He ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns, while also catching four passes for 42 yards.
Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
Allen was targeted 11 times by Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, and he hauled in five of those passes for 138 yards. It was the veteran wideout’s second 100-yard game of the season, and he’s also been targeted nine-plus times in each of Los Angeles’ four games.
Tyler Kroft, TE, Cincinnati Bengals
Congrats to all fantasy owners who played Kroft. He caught six passes on seven targets for 68 yards and two touchdowns
New Orleans Saints, Defense
The Saints’ defense has been awful this season, but the unit deserves credit for its 20-0 shutout — the only shutout of the week entering Monday night — over the Miami Dolphins in London. New Orleans also tallied four sacks and intercepted one pass.
LOSERS
Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions
Stafford and the Lions took care of business with a 14-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings to improve to 3-1, but fantasy owners were expecting much better numbers than 209 yards and no touchdowns from the Detroit quarterback.
Derrick Henry and DeMarco Murray, RB, Tennessee Titans
The Titans’ talented running back duo was a complete non-factor in Week 4. Henry ran for just seven yards on six carries, while Murray gained 31 yards on seven carries.
Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
Brown is the best wide receiver in fantasy football, but he tallied only four receptions for 34 yards Sunday. It was his lowest single-game yardage total since Oct. 16, 2016 (13 games ago).
Jason Witten, TE, Dallas Cowboys
Witten has been a fantasy dud the last two weeks. He caught one pass for three yards last week and hauled in one catch for nine yards in Dallas’ Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Witten isn’t an elite tight end anymore, but he’s still capable of being a quality fantasy performer. Remember, he started the season with back-to-back games of 50-plus yards and a touchdown.
Tennessee Titans, Defense
The Titans forced one interception and tallied two sacks, but giving up 57 points to a rookie quarterback is just unacceptable. The Texans passed for 273 yards and ran for another 173, while totaling six offensive touchdowns.
Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images
