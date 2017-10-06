Fantasy Football Week 5 Waiver Wire: Last-Minute Adds, Drops For Your Lineup

It’s the first week of byes in the NFL, which means you’re probably looking to fill some roster spots.
And if you waited this long, why didn’t you put in any waiver claims? We’re just kidding (kind of), but we do have your back if you procrastinated a little bit.
The Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints and Washington Redskins all are on bye in Week 5, but there are some good options on the wire, especially if you just need a streamer. There also are players who aren’t worth holding onto after their bye, so without further ado, here are our adds and drops.
ADDS
Quarterback: Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts (10 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)
This likely will be Brissett’s last week as the Colts’ starter with Andrew Luck expected to return in Week 6. However, it happens to be a good matchup, as the San Francisco Giants’ defense has given up the 10th most fantasy points to quarterbacks thus far in standard leagues. The last time Brissett faced a bad defense, he dropped 27.76 points on the Cleveland Browns.
Other quarterbacks to watch: Jared Goff (LAR), Brian Hoyer (SF)
Running back: Wayne Gallman, New York Giants (31 percent owned)
The Giants aren’t doing so hot in general, but Gallman is in line to start in Week 5 and put up 11.00 points with 42 yards on 11 rushing attempts and a receiving touchdown in Week 4. The Los Angeles Chargers also allow a lot of rushing yards — the second-most in the NFL, to be specific — so Gallman is a safe pick-up.
Other running backs to consider: Latavius Murray (MIN), Alex Collins (BAL)
Wide receiver: Jaron Brown, Arizona Cardinals (45 percent owned)
Brown consistently has been putting up points since Week 2, and the Philadelphia Eagles have given up the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Brown also played 90 percent of the Cardinals’ snaps in Weeks 3 and 4 and even stole some work from J.J. Nelson.
Other wideouts to check out: Will Fuller (HOU), Devin Funchess (CAR)
Tight end: Antonio Gates, Los Angeles Chargers (30 percent owned)
We don’t love the tight end situation in L.A., but the Giants have given up the most fantasy points to TEs. The more widely-owned Hunter Henry has put up more points than Gates so far, but he also wasn’t targeted at all in Weeks 1 and 3. It’s hard to say for sure who’ll get the looks in Week 5, but Gates at least has gotten some every week.
Other tight ends to add: Benjamin Watson (BAL), Jared Cook (OAK)
DROPS
Quarterback: Trevor Siemian, Denver Broncos (31 percent owned)
Siemian was at one point a really promising fantasy option. But after two rough weeks against the Buffalo Bills and Oakland Raiders, respectively, he’s not really worth holding onto during his bye. His Week 6 tilt against the Giants is tempting, but there are a lot of tougher defenses on the Broncos’ schedule from here on out.
Running back: Theo Riddick, Detroit Lions (47 percent owned)
The Lions have looked good this season, but not many of their players stand out fantasy-wise. Riddick is among them and has to face the Carolina Panthers, who’ve given up the fifth-fewest fantasy points to running backs. Riddick already has three straight weeks with fewer than four points, and that trend easily could continue Sunday.
Wide receiver: Ted Ginn Jr., New Orleans Saints (47 percent owned)
Ginn has caught just one touchdown this season and been pretty irrelevant otherwise. Willie Snead likely will be back after the Saints’ bye this week, too, which should take Ginn completely off the fantasy radar.
Tight end: Coby Fleener, New Orleans Saints (49 percent owned)
The Saints are dropping like flies, or they should be, at least. Fleener also has been a no-show for the past two weeks and isn’t worth a spot on your roster after the bye.
