Fantasy Football Week 5 Winners, Losers: Ben Roethlisberger, A.J. Green Among Notable Performers

Week 5 of the 2017 NFL season was a wild one.
There were many crazy stat lines, both good and bad, for fantasy football owners to analyze before setting their lineups for next week.
Here are some Week 5 fantasy football winners and losers entering “Monday Night Football.”
WINNERS
Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
Wentz continued his stellar sophomore campaign by leading the Eagles past the Cardinals 34-7 to move Philly to 4-1 on the season. He threw for 304 yards with four touchdown passes.
Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
The rookie from LSU dominated a very good Steelers defense with 181 rushing yards on 28 carries, including two touchdowns, one of which came on a 90-yard run.
A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Green caught seven passes for 189 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets. He’s now scored a touchdown in three straight games.
Ed Dickson, TE, Carolina Panthers
Dickson has stepped up in Greg Olsen’s absence. He caught five passes for 175 yards in Carolina’s win over the Detroit Lions.
Jacksonville Jaguars, Defense
The Jaguars intercepted five passes from Roethlisberger and returned two of them for touchdowns in the third quarter. They also sacked Roethlisberger twice and held the Steelers offense to its lowest scoring output (nine points) since Week 3 of last season.
LOSERS
Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Roethlisberger threw for 304 yards with zero touchdowns and five interceptions. He already has seven interceptions through five games and the Steelers offense still hasn’t scored 30 or more points in a single game this season. Big Ben even said after the game that “maybe I don’t have it anymore.” That’s not what fantasy owners want to hear.
Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams
Gurley had been fantastic for fantasy owners this season until Sunday’s lackluster performance. He ran for just 43 yards on 14 carries, ending his streak of four straight games with a touchdown.
Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders
Cooper hauled in only one catch for eight yards, and he now has less than 10 yards receiving in three straight games. His only touchdown of the season came in Week 1.
Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants
The rookie from Ole Miss entered Week 5 after setting career highs in Week 4 with six receptions for 62 yards. He caught zero passes for zero yards on four targets Sunday.
Arizona Cardinals, Defense
The Cardinals were trounced by the Eagles, giving up 34 points and forcing one turnover and one sack.
Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP