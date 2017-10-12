Fantasy Football Week 6: Starts, Sits For Eagles Vs. Panthers ‘Thursday Night Football’

For the second consecutive week, “Thursday Night Football” actually features an intriguing game..
The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in a matchup between two division leaders.
The Eagles, at 4-1, are off to an impressive start, thanks in no small part to the play of second-year quarterback Carson Wentz. The Panthers, meanwhile, also 4-1, and have been surprisingly effective on offense in the early going. Both teams feature multiple fantasy-relevant players, and this game should produce plenty of points for fantasy owners.
Whether you’re playing a daily fantasy sports contest or making a last-minute roster move in your season-long league, here’s who we think you should start and sit Thursday night:
START
Devin Funchess, WR, Panthers. Kelvin Benjamin still is the Panthers receiver with the most upside, but Funchess is gaining ground. Since Greg Olsen went down in Week 2, Funchess has at least 50 receiving yards in each game, and has scored at least one touchdown in each of the last two weeks. He could be one of the best fantasy wideouts in Week 6.
LeGarrette Blount, RB, Eagles. Somehow, someway, Blount remains one of the most reliable running backs in all of fantasy. Since a disappointing performance in Week 2, “Blount Force Trauma” has rushed for at least 67 yards in each game and, as always, remains a threat to punch the ball in the end zone. Carolina’s defense could limit his upside, but he still should be in your lineup.
Ed Dickson, TE, Panthers. Dickson won’t make fantasy owners forget about Olsen anytime soon, but he’s proving to be a worthy fantasy tight end in his own right. His big-play potential was on full display against the Detroit Lions in Week 5, as he registered a career-best 175 yards in the Panthers’ win. If you’re still searching for something from the tight end position, give Dickson a shot.
SIT
Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers. The day may come when McCaffrey is a fantasy stud, but as of right now, we don’t trust him. The rookie back has managed just 96 rushing yards on 34 carries, good for an unimpressive 2.8 yards per rush. He gets a lot of action in the passing game, but outside of Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints, hasn’t done much with his chances. Keep him on your bench.
Nelson Agholor, WR, Eagles. Wentz clearly likes targeting Agholor when the Eagles are looking for a big play. While that occasionally leads to big fantasy numbers, the fact remains that Agholor is too boom-or-bust to trust on a weekly basis. If you’re desperate, give him a shot as a flex start, but otherwise leave him out of your lineup.
Alshon Jeffery, WR, Eagles. Through five games, Jeffrey has 20 catches for 246 yards and two scores. Those are decent numbers for a WR2, but disappointing if you’re someone who expected Jeffrey to put up WR1-type stats. Until he and Wentz show a better chemistry, we’re hesitiant to make Jeffrey a weekly start, especially against a capable Panthers secondary.
