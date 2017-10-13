Fantasy Football Week 6 Waiver Wire: Last-Minute Adds, Drops For Your Lineup

The fantasy football season is at the point where we’re getting more injuries, more bye weeks and more roster moves.
But fear not, because we stay on top of these things every week, just in case you don’t get to look at fantasy stats at work like we do. If you haven’t made any moves ahead of Week 6 and have some roster shuffling to do, check out our last-minute adds and drops.
(Just don’t blame us if our solutions to your procrastination don’t work.)
ADDS
Quarterback: Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts (19 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)
Last time, we said Week 5 probably would be the only week we’d recommend Brissett because Andrew Luck was expected back in Week 6. Well, Luck officially is out again, and the Colts just so happen to have another favorable matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Indianapolis’ division rival has given up the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks in standard leagues, so if you didn’t jump on the Brissett train last week, feel free to catch a ride Monday.
Other quarterbacks to watch: Josh McCown (NYJ), Mitchell Trubisky (CHI)
Running back: Elijah McGuire, New York Jets (37 percent owned)
Bilal Powell didn’t practice Friday, which means he most likely won’t play Sunday against the New England Patriots. McGuire will be ahead of Matt Forte, who also is battling an injury, on the depth chart, so he should see a lot of work. Add in the fact that the Pats have given up the second-most fantasy points to running backs, and you’re almost guaranteed respectable numbers from McGuire.
Other running backs to consider: Wayne Gallman (NYG), Marlon Mack (IND)
Wide receiver: Mike Wallace, Baltimore Ravens (51 percent owned)
Wallace started the season off slow, but he put up 11.50 points in Week 4 and 13.30 in Week 5. The wideout also made two huge plays against the Titans last week, which could boost his scoring potential. With Jeremy Maclin listed as questionable, Wallace is a pretty safe bet for Sunday’s tilt against the Chicago Bears.
Other wideouts to check out: John Brown (ARI), Roger Lewis (NYG)
Tight end: Zach Miller, Chicago Bears (21 percent owned)
Miller might not light the world on fire in Week 6, but he has a lot of things going for him before the Bears’ game in Baltimore. New Chicago starter Mitchell Trubitsky targeted Miller quite a bit in his NFL debut, plus the Ravens have given up the sixth-most fantasy points to tight ends. The 33-year-old veteran also caught a touchdown in Week 5, which very well could happen again.
Other tight ends to add: Austin Sefarian-Jenkins (NYJ), David Njoku (CLE)
DROPS
Quarterback: Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers (85 percent owned)
This might be a hasty move in deeper leagues, but if you’re in, say, a 10-team league, there likely are much better quarterbacks available. Roethlisberger is not having a good season, and that culminated in him throwing five interceptions at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5. Big Ben is averaging just 13.07 fantasy points per game, too, making him a less viable fantasy starter every week.
Running back: Isaiah Crowell, Cleveland Browns (80 percent owned)
Crowell didn’t do very well against a terrible Jets run defense at home in Week 5, and Duke Johnson has outplayed him all season. There aren’t really any matchups on the Browns’ schedule that pop out as favorable for Crowell, so unless you don’t have better flex options, he’s not worth a starting spot right now.
Wide receiver: Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants (40 percent owned)
This is for the 40 percent of people who still are hanging on to the injured Beckham: He’s not coming back. We really hate to break it to you, but unless your team is so good that you can waste a bench spot and use Beckham as a keeper next season, you have to let him go.
Tight end: Eric Ebron, Detroit Lions (47 percent owned)
Ebron admitted he’s been “in the dumps” this season, and that’s something he’ll have to work on. The 24-year-old still is very talented, but he’s simply not going to help your fantasy team much. Ebron is worth keeping an eye on, and the Lions’ Week 7 bye could be helpful, but he’s droppable for now.
Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images
