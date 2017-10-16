Fantasy Football Week 6 Winners, Losers: Adrian Peterson, Antonio Brown Among Notable Stars

Week 6 of the 2017 NFL season will be remembered as one with many injuries, including elite fantasy football players like Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone in the Packers’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and he’s likely to miss a huge chunk of Green Bay’s remaining regular-season games.
Here are some fantasy football winners and losers through Sunday’s Week 6 games.
WINNERS
Carson Palmer, QB, Arizona Cardinals
Palmer gave fantasy owners a strong performance with 283 passing yards, three touchdown passes and one interception. The addition of Adrian Peterson to the Arizona rushing attack also should make Palmer’s job easier going forward.
Adrian Peterson, RB, Arizona Cardinals
Peterson looked like a former NFL MVP on Sunday after rushing for 126 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. He’s now a must-own in any fantasy league.
Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
Brown caught eight passes for 155 yards and a touchdown as the Steelers upset the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs with a 19-13 win on the road.
Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots
Gronk caught six passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets in the Patriots’ road win over the rival New York Jets. He now has a touchdown reception in three of his last four games.
New Orleans Saints, Defense
Sure, the Saints gave up 38 points to the Detroit Lions, but they tallied three interceptions, recovered two fumbles, sacked Matthew Stafford five times and scored three defensive touchdowns.
LOSERS
Joe Flacco, QB, Baltimore Ravens
Flacco looked awful Sunday. He completed just 22 of 41 passes for 180 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions. He also was sacked three times.
Chris Thompson, RB, Washington Redskins
Thompson, and the Redskins offense as a whole, to be fair, struggled mightily against the San Francisco 49ers. He ran for only 33 yards on 16 carries and failed to find the end zone.
Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders
Raiders wide receivers have been noted in this section often this season, and with good reason. Cooper finished Sunday’s loss to the San Diego Chargers with five receptions for 28 yards and no touchdowns. His only touchdown of the season came in Week 1, and he hasn’t tallied more than 30 receiving yards in a game since Week 2.
Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
Kelce caught four passes for 37 yards with zero touchdowns in KC’s loss to Pittsburgh. The veteran tight end had racked up 98 or more receiving yards in three of his last four games entering Week 6.
Jacksonville Jaguars, Defense
The Jaguars allowed 27 points to the Los Angeles Rams, which isn’t horrible, but they also forced just one turnover with three sacks.
Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP