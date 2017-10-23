Fantasy Football Week 8 Waiver Wire: Best Pickups At Each Position

As we approach the halfway mark of the 2017 NFL season, it’s time evaluate your fantasy football team’s weaknesses and try to improve them in order to make a push for the playoffs.
A savvy waiver-wire pickup could mean the difference between a chance at your league title and the dreaded last-place punishment. So if you’re looking high and low for that under-the-radar player who’s primed to breakout in the second half, we’ve got you covered.
So, which players are worthy of adding ahead of Week 8? Here are the best players at each position owned in 65 percent or less of Yahoo! fantasy leagues.
Quarterback: Matt Moore, Miami Dolphins (0 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)
Moore was thrust into duty Sunday when starting quarterback Jay Cutler left the game with an apparent rib injury, and he promptly ignited the Dolphins’ offense. The veteran signal-caller went 12-for-18 for 236 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-28 win over the New York Jets. Early reports say Cutler has two cracked ribs and is expected to miss two to three weeks, so Moore is worth a pickup.
Other quarterbacks to pursue: Tyrod Taylor (BUF), Jared Goff (LAR)
Running back: Latavius Murray, Minnesota Vikings (40 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)
While many people thought Murray would lose carries to Jerrick McKinnon, the veteran back showed Sunday that he still has a role in the Vikings’ offense. Murray rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown while out-touching McKinnon 18 to 14. The electric McKinnon still will get the snaps on passing downs, but it appears Minnesota plans to go with an even split going forward, as both backs have rushed the ball 45 times in the past three games, giving Murray RB2 upside.
Other running backs to pursue: Orleans Darkwa (NYG), Wendell Smallwood (PHI)
Wide receiver: Marvin Jones Jr., Detroit Lions (61 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)
Golden Tate suffered a shoulder injury during the Lions’ Week 6 loss to the New Orleans Saints, and since the star receiver was seen in a sling during Detroit’s bye week, it would appear the injury isn’t minor. Jones should become quarterback Matthew Stafford’s top target until Tate is back making him a must-own for the foreseeable future. Jones averaged 10 targets over the past two games, and that number could go up with Tate on the sideline.
Other wide receivers to target: Jermaine Kearse (NYJ), Jeremy Maclin (BAL)
Tight end: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (22 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)
Kittle had a brutal Week 7, as did the entire 49ers team, but we still expect him to get plenty of targets going forward. The rookie tight end averaged over six targets per game in Weeks 4-6, and his familiarity with new quarterback C.J. Beathard should increase his value. Kittle is unlikely to give you top-tier production, but if you’re looking for a fill-in then Kittle is a solid choice.
Other tight ends to pursue: Ed Dickson (CAR), Eric Ebron (DET)
Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images
