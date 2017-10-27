Fantasy Football Week 8 Waiver Wire: Last-Minute Adds, Drops For Your Lineup

The fantasy football season is reaching — or past — the halfway point for most players, which means it’s pretty clear which guys are worth holding on to, and which should be sent packing.
Still, a lot can happen on a week-to-week basis, such as injuries and suspensions, which could make for some difficult fantasy decisions. Not to worry, however, as we’re here to help.
If you’re still looking to make some moves ahead of Week 8, check out our last-minute adds and drops:
ADDS
Quarterback: Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals
Dalton isn’t someone that’s going to lead you to a championship, but he’s worth a look if you need a bye-week fill-in, thanks to his juicy Week 8 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. In their last four games, the Colts have allowed each opposing quarterback to throw for at least 295 yards. We think Dalton could put up QB1 numbers.
Other quarterbacks to watch: Josh McCown (NYJ), Teddy Bridgewater (MIN)
Running back: Dion Lewis, New England Patriots
We’re still not crazy about owning anyone in the Patriots’ backfield, as the there’s too many players jockeying for playing time. Still, if there’s one guy to own, it’s probably Lewis. The diminutive back has seized control of lead-back duties, as he has 24 carries for 128 yards and a touchdown in his last two games. Plus, Lewis always is a threat as a receiver. He’s worth throwing on your bench, at the very least.
Other running backs to consider: Matt Forte (NYJ), Alex Collins (BAL)
Wide receiver: Josh Doctson, Washington Redskins
Doctson has surged past wideout Terrelle Pryor on the depth chart, and is worth a look as a WR3. His numbers aren’t going to blow you away, but QB Kirk Cousins is looking his way more and more, and he’s getting a ton of snaps. Pick Doctson up, put him on your bench and bank on him emerging down the road.
Other wideouts to check out: JuJu Smith-Schuster (PIT), Mohamed Sanu (ATL)
Tight end: Tyler Kroft, Cincinnati Bengals
With Tyler Eifert done for the year, Kroft has really stepped up. In four games since Eifert went down, Kroft has 17 catches for 157 yards and three TDs. He’s not one of the premier options at the position, but there aren’t many of those around, and Kroft could give you decent production. Give him a look.
Other tight ends to add: Nick O’Leary (BUF), Vernon Davis (WAS)
DROPS
Quarterback: Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts
Nothing’s been made official, but it’s looking more and more like Luck won’t see the field this season. And even if he does, what should we reasonably expect from him? If you’ve been stashing Luck all year, feel free to cut the chord.
Running back: Mike Gillislee, New England Patriots
Given the unpredictable nature of the Pats’ backfield, it wouldn’t shock us if Gilislee is playing like an All-Pro in a few weeks. Still, all signs point to Lewis being the bell cow, leaving Gillislee’s value tied strictly to his production in the red zone, of which there’s been very little lately. Drop him.
Wide receiver: Terrelle Pyror, Washington Redskins
What a bust. Pryor’s been passed by Doctson on the depth chart, and simply hasn’t developed the type of chemistry with Cousins that many thought he would. If you want to hold on to the hope that Pryor can turn things around, be our guests, but you can do better.
Tight End: Martellus Bennett, Green Bay Packers
It’s just not happening with this guy. Bennett didn’t do much with Aaron Rodgers on the field, and things aren’t likely to turn around with Brett Hundley under center. Can you believe he still doesn’t have a touchdown? So long, Marty.
Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP