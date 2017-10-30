Fantasy Football Week 8 Winners, Losers: Deshaun Watson, LeSean McCoy Among Notable Performers

Sunday’s Week 8 slate in the NFL only had three games that went down to the wire, but there were more than a few explosive fantasy football performances to make up for the lack of competitive games.
From 400-yard passing performances to 72-yard touchdown grabs, there were plenty of fireworks Sunday, and as a result, there were a lot of players who put up huge fantasy numbers.
Here are some fantasy football winners and losers through Sunday’s Week 8 games.
WINNERS
Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans
The rookie signal-caller had a game for the ages in the Texans’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks, as Watson threw for 402 yards and four scores in the 41-38 defeat.
LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills
McCoy rushed for 151 yards, including a 48-yard touchdown in the Bills’ 34-14 beatdown of the Oakland Raiders.
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans
Hopkins was a recipient of Watson’s greatness Sunday, as the star receiver caught eight passes for 224 yards and a touchdown. Hopkins caught a screen pass in the fourth quarter, broke a tackle and took it 72 yards to the house to cap a prolific afternoon.
Jimmy Graham, TE, Seattle Seahawks
While Watson was dynamic, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (452 yards, four touchdowns) was equally brilliant, and Graham took full advantage. The big target hauled in four passes for 39 yards and two scores in the shootout at CenturyLink Field.
Baltimore Ravens, Defense
We know it was Thursday, but the Ravens’ defense completely shut down the Miami Dolphins in a 40-0 thumping. Baltimore forced two pick-sixes against Matt Moore and surrendered just 45 yards on the ground.
LOSERS
Philip Rivers, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
Rivers and the Chargers’ aerial attack couldn’t get much going against the New England Patriots’ defense Sunday. The veteran QB threw for 212 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a 21-13 loss at Gillette Stadium.
Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta was stuck in the mud for much of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, and Freeman continues to lose his RB1 carries to fellow back Tevin Coleman. Freeman toted the rock just 12 times for 41 yards in the Falcons’ 25-20 win at MetLife Stadium, while Coleman carried it 14 times for 82 yards.
T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts
Hilton might not be on the Colts much longer, and his potential last game with a horseshoe on the helmet was a forgettable one. The electric receiver caught two passes for 15 yards in the Colts’ loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Austin Seferian-Jenkins, TE, New York Jets
The Jets’ young tight end had been a lock to find the end zone of late, but that ended Sunday, as Seferian-Jenkins only caught five passes for 28 yards.
Houston Texans, Defense
Houston was shredded by Wilson and the Seahawks on Sunday, as the usually solid defense surrendered 35 of the 41 points and forced just one turnover.
