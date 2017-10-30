Fantasy Football Week 9 Waiver Wire: Best Pickups At Each Position

It’s hard to believe we’re already onto the second half of the 2017 NFL season.
The first eight weeks of the NFL campaign have brought both good and bad to fantasy football owners. We’ve seen rookies like Deshaun Watson and Kareem Hunt rise to stardom, while veteran stars like Aaron Rodgers and Odell Beckham Jr. have suffered season-ending injuries.
You should have a fairly firm grasp on your fantasy football team at this point in the season, but it’s never too late to make additions. Whether a typical starter is underperforming or you’re just not feeling that great about a certain matchup, the waiver wire can help alleviate your fantasy football nerves.
So, which players are worthy of adding entering Week 9? Here are the best players at each position owned in 65 percent or less of Yahoo! fantasy leagues.
Quarterback: Josh McCown, New York Jets (25 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)
We never thought we’d say this, but the Jets’ offense really isn’t that bad. While New York still doesn’t have any superstar offensive players, the team somehow has made it work. McCown was expected to just be a body to get the Jets through the season, but the veteran quarterback has impressed under center. The 38-year-old turned in another strong performance Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, completing 26 of 33 pass attempts for 257 yards with two touchdowns. If you’re in a pinch for a QB, McCown wouldn’t be the worst option.
Other quarterbacks to target: Jared Goff (LAR), Jacoby Brissett (IND)
Running Back: DeAndre Washington, Oakland Raiders (19 percent owned)
Marshawn Lynch drew considerable hype over the offseason, but Beast Mode’s comeback season has been rather underwhelming. In turn, other Raiders running backs have gotten their fair share of weekly touches. Washington arguably is Oakland’s most-well rounded back, which was showcased in the team’s Week 8 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, when he ran for just 26 yards on six carries but added 62 receiving yards and a touchdown catch on eight receptions. With a Week 9 game against a struggling Miami Dolphins defense awaiting, Washington is worth the add, even with Lynch returning from a one-game suspension.
Other running backs to target: Alex Collins (BAL), Marlon Mack (IND), Orleans Darkwa (NYG)
Wide Receiver: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers (47 percent owned)
The rookie wide receiver has garnered considerable attention for his bicycle saga, but his play on the field deserves equal recognition. The USC product stuffed the stat sheet Sunday night against the Detroit Lions, hauling in seven catches for 193 yards with a touchdown. Smith-Schuster now has four touchdowns on the season, which is the most in NFL history for a player under 21 years old. With Martavis Bryant’s situation in Pittsburgh growing murkier by the day, JuJu could see his role in the Steelers’ offense grow.
Other wide receivers to target: Paul Richardson (SEA), Jamison Crowder (WAS), Robby Anderson (NYJ)
Tight End: Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts (49 percent owned)
Doyle has had an up-and-down season, but his performance Sunday certainly will make him a popular waiver-wire add heading into Week 9. The Colts tight end went off against the Cincinnati Bengals, catching 12 passes for 121 yards with a touchdown. Jacoby Brissett tends to spread the ball around, and there’s a chance the Colts deal T.Y. Hilton before Tuesday’s trade deadline. Either way, Doyle definitely is worth the add, especially considering how tough it is to find a consistent, point-producing tight end.
Other tight ends to target: Austin Hooper (ATL)
Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images
