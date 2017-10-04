FIFA World Cup Qualifying Schedule: Dates, Times For October 2017 Soccer Games

October 2017 will be a month of reckoning for national soccer teams worldwide.

The final rounds of qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia will conclude this month, with slates of games taking place throughout in Africa, Asia, Europe, North and Central America, the Caribbean and South America.

Russia already has qualified for the World Cup by virtue of its host-nation status, while Brazil, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Belgium, South Korea and Saudi Arabia have clinched their places during the qualification campaign. That leaves 24 places up for grabs, most of which will be claimed over the next week.

Here’s the complete schedule for the October 2017 World Cup qualifiers (home team listed first, all times EST).

Thursday, Oct. 5

Syria vs. Australia, 8:30 a.m.

Armenia vs. Poland, noon

Azerbaijan vs. Czech Republic, noon

Northern Ireland vs. Germany, 2:45 p.m.

England vs. Slovenia, 2:45 p.m.

Scotland vs. Slovakia, 2:45 p.m.

San Marino vs. Norway, 2:45 p.m.

Montenegro vs. Denmark, 2:45 p.m.

Malta vs. Lithuania, 2:45 p.m.

Romania vs. Kazakhstan, 2:45 p.m.

Bolivia vs. Brazil, 4 p.m.

Venezuela vs. Uruguay, 5 p.m.

Colombia vs. Paraguay, 7:30 p.m.

Argentina vs. Peru, 7:30 p.m.

Chile vs. Ecuador, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6

Georgia vs. Wales, noon

Ireland vs. Moldova, 2:45 p.m.

Austria vs. Serbia, 2:45 p.m.

Spain vs. Alabania, 2:45 p.m.

Italy vs. Macedonia, 2:45 p.m.

Liechtenstein vs. Israel, 2:45 p.m.

Croatia vs. Finland, 2:45 p.m.

Kosovo vs. Ukraine, 2:45 p.m.

Turkey vs. Iceland, 2:45 p.m.

Mali vs. Ivory Coast, 3 p.m.

USA vs. Panama, 7:35 p.m.

Mexico vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 9:30 p.m.

Costa Rica vs. Honduras, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Uganda vs. Ghana, 9 a.m.

South Africa vs. Burkina Faso, 9 a.m.

Nigeria vs. Zambia, noon

Cameroon vs. Algeria, noon

Faroe Islands vs. Latvia, noon

Gibraltar vs. Estonia, noon

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Belgium, noon

Sweden vs. Luxembourg, noon

Guinea vs. Tunisia, 1 p.m.

Libya vs. Congo, 1 p.m.

Cape Verde vs. Senegal, 1:30 p.m.

Switzerland vs. Hungary, 2:45 p.m.

Andorra vs. Portugal, 2:45 p.m.

Belarus vs. Netherlands, 2:45 p.m.

Bulgaria vs. France, 2:45 p.m.

Cyprus vs. Greece, 2:45 p.m.

Morocco vs. Gabon, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 8

Kazakhstan vs. Armenia, noon

Poland vs. Montenegro, noon

Slovakia vs. Malta, noon

Denmark vs. Romania, noon

Slovenia vs. Scotland, noon

Lithuania vs. England, noon

Egypt vs. Congo, 1 p.m.

Czech Republic vs. San Marino, 2:45 p.m.

Norway vs. Northern Ireland, 2:45 p.m.

Germany vs. Azerbaijan, 2:45 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 9

Iceland vs. Kosovo, 2:45 p.m.

Wales vs. Ireland, 2:45 p.m.

Serbia vs. Georgia, 2:45 p.m.

Albania vs. Italy, 2:45 p.m.

Macedonia vs. Liechtenstein, 2:45 p.m.

Israel vs. Spain, 2:45 p.m.

Moldova vs. Austria, 2:45 p.m.

Finland vs. Turkey, 2:45 p.m.

Ukraine vs. Croatia, 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Australia vs. Syria, 5 a.m.

France vs. Belarus, 2:45 p.m.

Netherlands vs. Sweden, 2:45 p.m.

Luxembourg vs. Bulgaria, 2:45 p.m.

Hungary vs. Faroe Islands, 2:45 p.m.

Estonia vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, 2:45 p.m.

Latvia vs. Andorra, 2:45 p.m.

Greece vs. Gibraltar, 2:45 p.m.

Belgium vs. Cyprus, 3:45 p.m.

Portugal vs. Switzerland, 3:45 p.m.

Peru vs. Colombia, 7:30 p.m.

Ecuador vs. Argentina, 7:30 p.m.

Brazil vs. Chile, 7:30 p.m.

Uruguay vs. Bolivia, 7:30 p.m.

Honduras vs. Mexico, 8 p.m.

Trinidad and Tobago vs. USA, 8 p.m.

Panama vs. Costa Rica, 8 p.m.

Paraguay vs. Venezuela, 8:30 p.m.

