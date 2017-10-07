Florida Fans Rock Out To Tom Petty’s ‘I Won’t Back Down’ Before LSU Game

The coolest moment from Week 6 on the college gridiron had absolutely nothing to do with football.
Prior to the No. 21 Florida Gators’ game against the LSU Tigers on Saturday, fans at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium — which seats nearly 90,000 people — sang “I Won’t Back Down” by Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers. It was a pretty cool tribute to Petty, who died Tuesday from cardiac arrest.
Watch “The Swamp” rock out in the video below:
And here’s a view of the whole crowd:
Of course, hearing Petty’s voice echoing through a huge stadium is nothing out of the ordinary.
One of the The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s most famous performances came in 2008 during halftime of Super Bowl XLII.
