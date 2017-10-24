Georgia Man Arrested, (Sort Of) Tells Police He’s Hakeem Olajuwon

Hakeem Olajuwon did not get arrested in Nashville for promoting prostitution despite what one Georgia man wanted police to believe.

Tyree Marlon Hines was arrested in Tennessee’s capital recently when undercover detectives responded to an ad on a prostitution website, according to an arrest affidavit acquired by WZTV in Nashville. A 26-year-old woman agreed to a 30-minute sex act in exchange for $60 at a nearby hotel, and after Hines walked by police outside the room, she received a text message that said, “police at the door, it’s a setup.”

But when police found Hines, he told them his name was “Akem Olajuwon.”

Police found Hines’ Georgia ID, and he admitted he sent the text to the woman. He’s now in jail in Nashville for promoting prostitution and giving police a false name.

The Houston Rockets legend had nothing to do with the crime.

