Odell Beckham Jr. Injury: Giants Star Reportedly Suffers Broken Ankle

UPDATE (5:08 p.m.ET): Odell Beckham Jr.’s reportedly suffered a broken ankle Sunday. No official word on whether he’ll need surgery.

Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. fractured his ankle. He could have surgery but no decision yet. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2017

Original Story: The New York Giants and their fans are holding their collective breath Sunday.

During the fourth quarter of New York’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium, Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered what appeared to be a gruesome ankle injury. The play occurred when the All-Pro wideout attempted to make a catch against Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward.

Watch it below:

That's a season ender for Odell Beckham Jr. pic.twitter.com/hp6aO7JeMe — SaquonSZN Ethan (@EthanGSN) October 8, 2017

Beckham, in obvious pain, eventually was carted off the field.

👀😲😲😳 Odell Beckham has been carted off in tears from an ankle/leg injury 🙏🙈 #GiantsPride pic.twitter.com/wI3OsMWc3m — Fanatics View (@thefanaticsview) October 8, 2017

Beckham missed Week 1 while dealing with a high ankle sprain.

To make matters worse, the Giants went on to lose 27-22, and now are 0-5 to start the season.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images