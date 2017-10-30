Golden Knights Off To Great Start, Setting New Standard For NHL Expansion Teams

NHL expansion teams rarely enjoy much success on the ice in the first season because their roster usually consists of young players and veterans past their primes.

The Vegas Golden Knights, however, have been a far different story. The Knights have set a new standard for expansion. They’re 8-1-0 through nine games and sit in third place in the Western Conference.

