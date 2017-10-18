Gordon Hayward ‘Expected To Make Full Recovery’ After Gruesome Ankle Injury

The Boston Celtics lost star forward Gordon Hayward to a gruesome ankle injury during Tuesday night’s season-opening loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While Hayward’s injury was shocking both in visual nature and its impact on the Celtics’ season, head coach Brad Stevens delivered some good news Wednesday.

Stevens confirmed the initial diagnosis of a dislocated ankle and fractured tibia before offering an encouraging update on the All-Star’s status.

#NEBHInjuryReport Brad Stevens confirms Hayward's original diagnosis of a dislocation and fracture of left tibia. He will require surgery. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 18, 2017

"We're expecting a full recovery," Brad Stevens adds. https://t.co/FmHn2rjEuf — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 18, 2017

Hayward undoubtedly faces a long road to recovery, but it’s promising that the team expects him to make a full recovery after such a traumatic injury.

The Celtics, meanwhile, must go without Hayward, and Stevens noted that Marcus Smart will slide into the starting role in Hayward’s absence.

Boston will face the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images