Gordon Hayward Suffers Gruesome Ankle Injury Celtics-Cavs NBA Season Opener

Gordon Hayward’s first career game with the Boston Celtics came to a frightening end Tuesday night at Quicken Loans Arena.
UPDATE (Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 8:50 p.m. ET): Hayward has been diagnosed with a fractured left ankle.
UPDATE (Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 8:50 p.m. ET): Hayward remains in the Cavs locker room, where LeBron James went to check on him at the end of the first period, per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. Former Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas also was with Hayward.
ORIGINAL STORY: The veteran forward went up for an alley-oop and landed awkwardly, causing a severe injury to his leg/ankle.
Hayward remained on the floor for a few minutes as medical personnel from the Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers attended to him. He was then put on a stretcher and escorted out of the arena.
The Celtics huddled up as a team as they tried to regroup after seeing their teammate go through a gruesome injury.
