Gordon Hayward Suffers Gruesome Ankle Injury Celtics-Cavs NBA Season Opener

Gordon Hayward’s first career game with the Boston Celtics came to a frightening end Tuesday night at Quicken Loans Arena.

UPDATE (Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 8:50 p.m. ET): Hayward has been diagnosed with a fractured left ankle.

#NEBHInjuryReport: After a medical evaluation by Celtics/Cavs medical personnel Gordon Hayward has been diagnosed w/ a fractured left ankle. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 18, 2017

UPDATE (Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 8:50 p.m. ET): Hayward remains in the Cavs locker room, where LeBron James went to check on him at the end of the first period, per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. Former Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas also was with Hayward.

LeBron James just went into Cavs locker room where Gordon Hayward is receiving medical attention — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) October 18, 2017

Isaiah Thomas, who recruited Hayward to Boston over summer, has also been with him in locker room. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) October 18, 2017

ORIGINAL STORY: The veteran forward went up for an alley-oop and landed awkwardly, causing a severe injury to his leg/ankle.

Hayward remained on the floor for a few minutes as medical personnel from the Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers attended to him. He was then put on a stretcher and escorted out of the arena.

Gordon Hayward being carted off with his left leg immobilized. pic.twitter.com/CBFbj6KLOq — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 18, 2017

The Celtics huddled up as a team as they tried to regroup after seeing their teammate go through a gruesome injury.

The @celtics huddle after Gordon Hayward injury. pic.twitter.com/ODAjyEnTVY — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 18, 2017

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

Thumbnail photo via John Geliebter/USA TODAY Sports Images