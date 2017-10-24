Hanley Ramirez Sends His Best To Gordon Hayward As Both Recover From Surgery

They don’t get to interact with each other all that often, but Boston athletes still stick together.

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward has received well-wishes from people all over the sports world, including New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski, since going down with a gruesome ankle/leg injury in the first six minutes of the Celtics’ season. And Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez joined his fellow Boston athletes by posting an Instagram video wishing Hayward good luck in his recovery while wearing the 27-year-old’s jersey.

remember what doesn’t kill you make you stronger. Get well soon..💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 best of luck on the recovery and remember there is no better city in the entire world than Boston to be standing strong behind you. #bostonstrong @redsox @celtics #nothinglivesforever #bostoncityofchampions #getwellgordon #myshoulderlookingood A post shared by Se Feliz No Perfecto (@hanleyramirez13) on Oct 24, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

Ramirez is recovering from his own injury, too, as he underwent shoulder surgery on Oct. 17. He’s expected to be ready to go for the 2018 season.