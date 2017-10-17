Hanley Ramirez Tweets Photo From Hospital Bed Before Shoulder Surgery

Hanley Ramirez is going under the knife.

The Boston Red Sox designated hitter/first baseman dealt with left shoulder issues for much of the 2017 season, and it was apparent in his stats, as Ramirez batted .242 with 23 home runs, 62 RBIs and a .750 OPS. So now that the Red Sox’s season is over after an early postseason exit in the American League Division Series, Ramirez elected to get surgery on the joint and tweeted from his hospital bed Tuesday.

Hi my people, went in for left shoulder surgery today, keep me in prayers. Coming back stronger in ‘18, love you all #RedSoxNation @RedSox pic.twitter.com/axDr10BB5x — Hanley Ramirez ⚾️ (@HanleyRamirez) October 17, 2017

This past season was a huge dropoff for Ramirez, as he posted a .286 average to go with 30 home runs and 111 RBIs in 2016. But with the shoulder surgery, Ramirez could return to that form come 2018.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images