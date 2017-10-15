Harvey Langi Accident: Scary Details Emerge About Patriots Rookie’s Car Crash

New England Patriots rookie linebacker Harvey Langi and his wife were involved in a serious car accident Friday night in Foxboro, Mass., more details of which emerged late Saturday night.

The Deseret News in Salt Lake City reported the Langis needed to be extracted from their vehicle using the Jaws of Life “after a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed hit the back of Langi’s car, which had stopped to make a left turn into their apartment parking lot.”

Langi suffered neck and back injuries in the crash, and his wife, Cassidy, “suffered fractures to both hips, broken ribs and is being evaluated for possible internal bleeding and injury to her liver and spleen,” Langi’s father-in-law, Rick Wahlin, told the Deseret News.

“They are hurt but they are alive, and that’s a blessing we are grateful for,” Wahlin said.

Wahlin, who traveled from Utah to Boston after hearing news of the accident, added: “Those are the phone calls you do not want as a parent. … They are torn up but very lucky to be alive. All Harvey has cared about is how Cassie is doing, that’s been his biggest concern, and we are grateful for him and all the prayers that have been directed toward our families.”

According to Wahlin, Harvey and Cassidy Langi were taken to separate hospitals, and were in “serious but stable condition.” Harvey Langi was released from the hospital Saturday, according to multiple reports.

Patriots rookie LB Harvey Langi was released today from RI Hospital following last night's Foxboro car crash, per hospital spokesman. #wcvb — Josh Brogadir (@JoshBrogadirTV) October 15, 2017

Cassidy Langi appeared to be in good spirits when she addressed the accident in a tweet Sunday morning.

Harvey Langi and “a passenger”…. that’s me 😂🙋🏼Thanks to everyone for the love and support! We are both focused on recovering from this. https://t.co/MMWEdTr3V2 — Cassidy Lynn Langi (@CLangi10) October 15, 2017

Harvey Langi signed with the Patriots this spring after going undrafted out of BYU and was the NFL’s highest-paid undrafted free agent. He’s been active for one game this season, recording one tackle in New England’s Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints.

