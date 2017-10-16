Here’s How Cavs Reportedly Will Honor Kyrie Irving In Opener Vs. Celtics

The Cleveland Cavaliers won’t soon forget Kyrie Irving’s contributions to the franchise.

Irving spent the first six seasons of his NBA career with the Cavs, which included four All-Star selections and an NBA championship during the 2015-16 season.

The star point guard moved on from Cleveland over the summer, requesting a trade and ultimately ending up with the Boston Celtics. And as fate would have it, the Celtics battle the Cavaliers on Tuesday night as part of the NBA’s opening night.

But before Irving plays his first game in Cleveland as a visitor, the Cavs reportedly will honor the 25-year-old with a video montage. According to Cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon, the video will serve as a “thank you” to Irving and highlight all that he and the team accomplished in his six years with the team.

It’s certainly a kind gesture from the Cavs, but we’re not sure how well it will be received by the home fans. Irving parted with his original club in a rather abrupt fashion and appeared to jab Cleveland when he recently labeled Boston as “a real sports city.”

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images