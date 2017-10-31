Here’s How Patriots, NFL Players Reacted To Surprising Jimmy Garoppolo Trade

Where were you when you heard the news?

The New England Patriots dropped an NFL trade deadline bombshell Monday night, trading backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2018 second-round pick.

There’s all sorts of speculation as to why the Patriots traded Garoppolo, and why they did it now. But in the immediate aftermath of Adam Schefter’s initial report, NFL players turned to social media to give their live reactions.

Let’s start with Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola, who wished his fellow Italian the best shortly after the trade news broke.

Wide receiver Andrew Hawkins, who spent two months with New England this summer, seems to subscribe to the theory that recently-released quarterback Brian Hoyer will be in Foxboro soon.

Soooooo Hoyer to New England, no? — Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) October 31, 2017

Current Patriots cornerback Johnson Bademosi sees where Hawkins is going.

Elsewhere, Niners veteran wideout Pierre Garcon seems pretty pumped to finally have a competent quarterback.

Mood 😁😁😁 ‪#BrickByBrick #49ersFaithFul #LetsGetIt ‬ A post shared by Pierre Garcon (@pierregarcon) on Oct 30, 2017 at 5:50pm PDT

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback AJ McCarron, who knows how Jimmy G feels after backing up Andy Dalton for three-plus seasons, also congratulated Garoppolo for getting his big break.

Congrats to @JimmyG_10 you deserve it buddy! Can’t wait to watch you play for the remainder of the year. Go ball out! #Baller — AJ McCarron (@10AJMcCarron) October 31, 2017

