Here’s Tom Brady’s Delightfully Weird Halloween Costume For This Year

Tom Brady is all about healthy decisions these days — even when it comes to his Halloween costumes.

The New England Patriots quarterback left the world hanging Sunday, declining to reveal what he and his wife are dressing up as Tuesday for Halloween after his team’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

But Brady finally broke the ice Monday morning during his weekly radio appearance on WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan.”

“I think we’re some type of avocado and toast,” Brady said, via WEEI.com. “I don’t know which one. My wife bought the costume.”

Uh, come again? You’re dressing up as… avocado and toast?

“Avocado and the toast,” he added. “I don’t know. My wife bought it.”

Sure, it’s pretty weird, but we have to give supermodel Gisele Bundchen some props here. Brady is notorious for maintaining a super-healthy diet that only allows for “treats” like avocado ice cream, so if this is Gisele’s way of having fun her husband’s eating habits, that’s pretty good.

Although it sounds like Brady is just as confused as you are by his wife’s costume strategy.

“I don’t know what I am going to be (the avocado or the toast),” Brady said. “Whatever costume fits.”

Either way, it’ll be more environmentally friendly than Brady’s 2016 getup.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images