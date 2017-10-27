Here’s What Happened To Stray Kitten That Ran On Field During Dolphins-Ravens

We’re sure by now you’ve heard that an adorable stray cat interrupted Thursday’s night game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins.

After play-by-play broadcaster Tony Romo gave a perfect break down of the cat’s sprint across the field, the feline was carried off the field by a member of the Ravens’ staff.

But don’t worry, the cat got a happy ending after halting the game.

The Ravens announced Friday that an employee adopted the cat Friday morning after clearing it with his wife. He brought the cat, now named Rae, home Friday after she spent the night at M&T Bank Stadium.

Here’s part of the announcement from the Ravens:

The well-respected stadium employee officially adopted the stray cat Friday morning, after getting the thumbs up from his wife, and named her “Rae” – short for Ravens.

It’s a pretty heartwarming story.

Yogi had been looking for a cat because his 17-year-old tabby, Mrs. Prissypants, went to the big litter box in the sky about six months ago. Rae is a near identical twin to Mrs. Prissypants.

“I’m ecstatic to have a new addition to my family,” Yogi said. “We’ve been looking for quite a while now and just hadn’t found the right one. This one is so loving. She’s going to be a perfect fit.”

Yogi also has an 85-pound chocolate labradoodle who adores cats.

“They’re going to be like two peas in a pod,” he said.

We couldn’t be happier for Rae and Yogi.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images