Here’s Why Hank Haney Is Encouraged By Tiger Woods’ New-Look Swing

Tiger Woods has been getting golf fans all hot and bothered by his latest comeback attempt, and that includes one his former swing coaches.

The 14-time major champion has been recovering from his fourth back surgery, and he recently posted a video to Twitter of him taking a full swing with his driver.

This post was followed by the news that Woods has been fully cleared to resume golf activities.

And while this post had many Tiger fanboys searching for his odds to win the 2018 Masters, legendary swing coach Hank Haney took to Twitter to break down why Woods’ new swing will work for him and not destroy his back.

That’s a swing he could win with, it’s not across the line and stuck inside coming down, a little stiff looking but it’s good enough https://t.co/ZlVyyCKG3H — Hank Haney (@HankHaney) October 16, 2017

Newton’s 3rd Law-For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. https://t.co/LXsTPWbd1D — Hank Haney (@HankHaney) October 17, 2017

Woods and Haney worked together from 2004-10 when Woods won six majors and 31 PGA tournaments.

While this is encouraging, Woods will need countless hours of practice time with his new swing in order to deem himself tournament ready.

But its good news that Big Cat isn’t ready to throw in the towel just yet.

