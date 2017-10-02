Here’s Why Warriors Didn’t Take Knee During National Anthem Saturday

The Golden State Warriors have been crystal clear about where they stand on President Donald Trump and his divisive remarks regarding protests during the national anthem.

But despite being firmly in the corner opposite the president, the defending NBA champions elected not to take a knee or protest in any way during the national anthem before their first preseason game Saturday.

So did the Warriors suddenly have a change of heart? Absolutely not, according to All-Star forward Draymond Green.

Draymond Green on Warriors not holding any protest before the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/ljmqBqxnZN — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) October 1, 2017

“There wasn’t a discussion or a decision,” Green said. “We said what we had to say. Everybody knows we don’t need to do anything else to show where we stand. Everyone knows where we stand. People make what they want out of it. It’s at a point now where everyone knows where the conversation started. It’s about capitalizing on that and making things better. [Kaepernick] made the statement a year ago. I don’t knock anybody for doing what they want to do or what they feel they need to do. But the conversation started at this point. The more you make gestures, that becomes the conversation. That’s besides the point.”

Green’s teammate Stephen Curry, of course, had his White House invitation rescinded by Trump after the star guard said he and the Warriors probably wouldn’t visit the White House to celebrate their 2017 NBA championship. And head coach Steve Kerr also has been extremely critical of the president, saying Trump is the one who should ‘honor’ the White House.

It appears the Warriors are done making statements for the time being.

