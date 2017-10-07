NESN Newswire

High-School Kicker’s Game-Winning Tackle Ends Zaniest Return Play In Glory

Cole Mericle’s name sounds too good be true.

The Lima, Ohio, Senior High School kicker enjoyed an unforgettable game Friday night when helped his team beat St. Francis de Sales of Toledo, Ohio. Not only did Mericle put his team ahead 25-24 with a clutch field goal late in the fourth quarter, he also made a tackle worth telling his future children and grandchildren about.

We have to praise St. Francis de Sales’ never-say-die attitude and the inventiveness or their final kickoff-return play.

But if any team was ever going to conjure a gridiron miracle it’d be the one with the aptly named kicker, who tackles like a linebacker.

