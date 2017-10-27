How Gordon Hayward Will Help Celtics During Rehab From Leg Injury

Gordon Hayward won’t be taking the floor for the Boston Celtics for some time, but that doesn’t mean he can’t still help the team out while he recovers from his gruesome ankle injury.

As Hayward begins what is sure to be a lengthy rehab process, head coach Brad Stevens already is planning to put the star forward to work in the video room.

Coach Stevens tells me Gordon Hayward will rejoin the team and be given the lead on video projects throughout his rehab process. #MILvsBOS — Kristen Ledlow (@KristenLedlow) October 27, 2017

Stevens asked Orlando Magic coach Frank Vogel for creative ways he used to keep Paul George engaged after the star suffered a traumatic leg injury in 2014.

Having Hayward in the film room should be a huge asset to the C’s, as the All-Star forward is known as one of the more cerebral players in the NBA.

Hayward had surgery to repair a dislocated ankle and fractured tibia, and it is unlikely he will return this season.

Thumbnail photo via John Geliebter/USA TODAY Sports Images