How On Earth Did Christian McCaffrey Make This Crazy One-Handed Catch?

Christian McCaffrey hasn’t been as impressive in his rookie season as many expected.

Still, the Carolina Panthers running back occasionally shows flashes of why he was taken with the eighth pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

During the third quarter of the Panthers’ 17-3 loss to the Chicago Bears, Carolina quarterback Cam Newton fired the ball to McCaffrey in the flat. The ball was overthrown, but the Stanford product extended his arm to make a ridiculous catch with his finger tips.

Check out the play in the video below:

Cue the stickum jokes.

As great as this catch was, it’s still difficult to overlook McCaffrey’s underwhelming rookie-season numbers.

Christian McCaffrey is not a RB in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/K3WeYWbBqx — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) October 22, 2017

That’s not getting it done.

