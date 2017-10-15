Is Ezekiel Elliott Eligible To Play? Latest On Cowboys RB’s Suspension

The NFL finally won its legal battle with Ezekiel Elliott. … Or did it?
The Dallas Cowboys running back appeared to take a hit Thursday when the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled to reinstate his six-game suspension for violating the league’s conduct policy. That meant Elliott’s suspension would begin immediately, and he would be out starting Week 6 after Dallas’ Week 5 bye.
But then, the plot thickened.
Elliott and the NFL Players’ Association have filed a petition for the court to rehear the running back’s case. And according to Pro Football Talk, the court won’t officially lift the injunction barring Elliott’s suspension until a decision is made on Elliott’s petition.
In short: That means Elliott once again would be eligible to play until this situation is sorted out.
The NFL had a different interpretation how things will play out, however. League spokesman Brian McCarthy issued a statement late Saturday night insisting that Elliott is, in fact, suspended, and that the 5th Circuit’s dealings with Elliott’s petition are merely “administrative.”
So, what does this all mean for Elliott’s status going forward? Unfortunately for Cowboys fans and fantasy owners, luck still isn’t on his side. The Cowboys don’t play for another seven days, giving the court time to file and address Elliott’s petition before next Sunday.
It still looks like Dallas will be without Elliott for a good chunk of the season, leaving running back duties to Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris. The issue now is when he’ll begin serving his suspension.
