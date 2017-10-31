Is Trading Jimmy Garoppolo Bill Belichick’s Riskiest Career Move?

If New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made the wrong move in trading backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, it will be plain as day for the world to see.

Garoppolo, 25, looks primed for a long career as an NFL starting quarterback, and he undoubtedly will play in the league longer than Patriots starter Tom Brady. After Brady, who’s 40 years old, retires, Garoppolo could very well still be playing at a high level for the in the NFL.

If Garoppolo is among the NFL’s best quarterbacks, and if the Patriots didn’t find an heir to Brady’s throne as solid as Jimmy G, then that will leave New Englanders wondering why Belichick couldn’t keep both quarterbacks for a few extra years, salary cap be damned.

Belichick took a significant risk in trading Garoppolo, and even in an ideal situation where the Patriots can add another Super Bowl championship to their resume with Brady under center, then Patriots fans still could have some trader’s remorse five or 10 years down the line.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images