Isaiah Thomas Clarifies Comments About Giving Danny Ainge Cold Shoulder

Isaiah Thomas doesn’t have a vendetta against Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge. He’d just prefer not to run into him any time soon.

The former Celtics point guard has some hard feelings for Ainge after the team traded Thomas to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a package that brought Kyrie Irving to Boston, and he told Sports Illustrated in a profile published Wednesday he “might not ever talk to Danny again.” But Thomas said on a recent episode of Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye’s podcast “Road Trippin’ with RJ & Channin” that his comment wasn’t as serious as people made it out to be.

Isaiah Thomas on Road Trippin’ pod: "I’m not tripping off the trade, like I got traded to the Cavs and we’re going to win a championship.” pic.twitter.com/rSKlLoN10J — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) October 17, 2017

Sounds pretty reasonable to us.

However, some Celtics fans might take issue with his assertion that the Cavs will win the NBA Finals, as Boston is Cleveland’s main competitor in the Eastern Conference. But everyone will get a taste of how that might work out Tuesday when the Celtics and Cavs face off in Cleveland at 8 p.m. ET on NBA Opening Night.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images