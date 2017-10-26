NBA

Isaiah Thomas Plays Himself, Gives Out Cavs Jersey In ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Cameo

by on Thu, Oct 26, 2017 at 10:56AM
Whenever Isaiah Thomas’ NBA career ends, might he have a future in acting?

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard, who currently is recovering from a hip injury, made his acting debut on Wednesday’s episode of “Law & Order: SVU.” Thomas didn’t do much, but he played himself in an episode that centered a decade-old kidnapping case. And no, the former Boston Celtic didn’t commit any crime.

Check out his cameo in the video below:

Riveting stuff, really.

Personally, we’re just glad Thomas has found something else to do during his time off the court besides getting in Twitter fights with Green Teamers.

