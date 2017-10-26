Isaiah Thomas Plays Himself, Gives Out Cavs Jersey In ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Cameo

Whenever Isaiah Thomas’ NBA career ends, might he have a future in acting?

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard, who currently is recovering from a hip injury, made his acting debut on Wednesday’s episode of “Law & Order: SVU.” Thomas didn’t do much, but he played himself in an episode that centered a decade-old kidnapping case. And no, the former Boston Celtic didn’t commit any crime.

Check out his cameo in the video below:

The Cavs lost to the Nets in Brooklyn tonight meanwhile, Isaiah Thomas made his acting debut on 'Law & Order: SVU' pic.twitter.com/VPt48uoqnI — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 26, 2017

Riveting stuff, really.

Personally, we’re just glad Thomas has found something else to do during his time off the court besides getting in Twitter fights with Green Teamers.