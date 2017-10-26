J.J. Watt Shares Plan For How Hurricane Harvey Relief Funds Will Be Used

J.J. Watt can’t help his team right now, but he still can help out the city of Houston.

The Houston Texans star defensive end raised an incredible $37 million for Hurricane Harvey relief, and now he’s decided how he’s going to use the money.

Watt, who recently had surgery for a broken leg, shared an update on the relief efforts Thursday on Twitter, and apologized, unnecessarily, for taking so long due to his surgery.

Excited to share an update on Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.#HoustonStrong

(Video cut off the end. Go Astros!) pic.twitter.com/PvDRVi0SGR — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 26, 2017

“What we’re gonna do is we’re gonna rebuild homes, we’re gonna restore childcare centers and after-school programs, we’re gonna provide food for those who need food, and we’re gonna provide professional medical services, both physical and mental for those affected by the hurricane,” Watt said.

Well done, J.J.

