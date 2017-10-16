J.R. Smith Unleashes Hot Take About Celtics’ Eastern Conference Standing

J.R. Smith never appears to shy away from anything, whether it be a 3-point shot or a hot take.

Smith’s latest air of confidence came during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ media availability Monday when he provided his opinion on the Boston Celtics’ standing in the Eastern Conference.

J.R. Smith said he doesn’t view the Celtics too differently from last year. “I don’t think they really pose a big threat to us” #3Cavs pic.twitter.com/l7D4A2WxgJ — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) October 16, 2017

It’s impractical to compare this year’s Celtics team to last, as Boston only has four returning players from the 2016-17 season. The C’s have a slew of new faces, including Kyrie Irving, who was a major reason why the Cavs sunk the Celtics in five games in the Eastern Conference finals last season.

Cleveland still should be viewed as the top team in the East. Newcomers Jae Crowder and Dwyane Wade should make an immediate impact for the Cavs, while Isaiah Thomas is expected to join the team mid-season. The Cavaliers have a very strong chance of returning to their fourth consecutive Eastern Conference finals, but to think the Celtics won’t give them difficulty is a bit of a stretch.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images