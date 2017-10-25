Jags’ Leonard Fournette Apparently Still Thinks NFL Is ‘Really Easy’

During the preseason, Leonard Fournette made headlines when he said the NFL was “really easy” after his preseason debut. Many expected the Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back would eat his words once the reality check of the regular season rolled around.

But that’s not happening.

The former LSU star has taken the league by storm, ranking fourth in the NFL in rushing yards (596), despite sitting out Week 7 with an ankle injury. He leads all backs in touchdowns and ranks second in yards per game (99.3) behind Kansas City Chiefs rookie back Kareem Hunt (102.4).

So does Fournette stand by what he said during the preseason?

“Most definitely. I stand by it,” the 22-year-old recently told For the Win. “You’re playing against older guys, but to me, the speed of the game is still the same. Playing in the SEC, and against other top schools, you’re used to that. A lot of guys who are in the NFL are SEC guys.”

Hey, it’s tough to argue with him at this point.

Led by Fournette and an electrifying defense that leads the NFL with a staggering 33 sacks, the Jags are off to a surprising 4-3 start, despite losing star wideout Allen Robinson for the season.

In fact, Fournette has been so good, that it’s allowed many to (temporarily) forget about the unintentional comedy of quarterback Blake Bortles.

