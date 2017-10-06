Jameis Winston Explains Why Conversation With Tom Brady Was Such A ‘Blessing’

Jameis Winston is a big fan of Tom Brady, to say the least.

Ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ “Thursday Night Football” matchup with the New England Patriots and their future Hall of Fame quarterback, Winston expressed excitement for the opportunity to meet Brady. And after Tampa fell 19-14 at Raymond James Stadium, the Bucs QB got his chance.

Jameis Winston and Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/ooyf9Y8bVa — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 6, 2017

After the game, Winston detailed his conversation with Brady.

“I just said it was an honor,” Winston told reporters, via WEEI.com. “I told him thank you, a lot. That’s a blessing, man, when you meet somebody like that. That’s a blessing. I dream to be able to be the type of quarterback he is for his team to our team.”

But Winston’s praise for the Patriots’ 40-year-old signal-caller didn’t stop there.

“Utmost respect for him,” the third-year QB said. “He’s definitely an inspiration to me in the quarterback position. I think every young kid that grows up with a football in their hand aspires to be a Peyton Manning or Tom Brady or Joe Montana — guys of that nature. It was a privilege and honor to meet him. To get a chance to look him in the eye and shake his hand, it just felt good.

” … I hate that he beat me, but he beat a lot of people.”

Yes, the Pats beat the Bucs Thursday night. But Winston came ever so close to getting the better of his idol.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images