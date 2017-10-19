Jared Goff Starts GoFundMe To Raise Money For California Wildfire Victims

Jared Goff lives in Southern California, but his heart still is in the north.

Northern California has been dealing with wildfires that have left at least 42 dead and 185 more injured and have caused over $3 billion worth of damage. The Los Angeles Rams quarterback grew up in Novato, Calif., which is located in the North Bay region of the San Francisco Bay Area.

So Goff started a GoFundMe to raise money for the victims, and as of Thursday, it’s raised over $30,000 toward its $50,000 goal in two days.

“Being from the Bay Area and more specifically the North Bay Area the recent fires in the Sonoma, Napa, and Santa Rosa area have hit literally close to home for me,” Goff wrote in the fundraiser’s description. “Like many others from the area, I know many families that have been seriously affected by this tragedy by losing loved ones or entire homes. I wanted to start this fund to try and help some of those families and people in need at this time. I’ve been working with members of the local community there to make sure the money donated goes to the correct places. Along with my personal donation, I’ve set up this site to help raise money for the families affected by this tragedy. All of the funds donated will go directly to the fire survivors through the Sonoma County Fire Account.”

Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth donated $10,000, as did an anonymous donor.

The Week of Oct. 8 was the deadliest week of wildfires in California history. They still haven’t been contained completely.

