Jeremy Lin’s Reaction To Injuring Knee In Nets-Pacers Is Pretty Heartbreaking

The NBA season just started, but it hasn’t been kind to the players so far.

Opening Night kicked off Tuesday with Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward dislocating his ankle and fracturing his tibia in a terrifying scene six minutes into their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. And on Wednesday, Jeremy Lin potentially suffered a similar fate.

The Brooklyn Nets point guard attempted a layup with five minutes to go, and Indiana Pacers big men Thaddeus Young and Myles Turner came in to block Lin. Turner ended up drawing a goaltending call, but Lin still came down hard with little room to move and landed awkwardly on his right leg.

Lin stayed on the ground holding his knee and saying, “I’m done,” before bursting into tears.

Jeremy Lin was assisted to the locker room after this play. pic.twitter.com/WrdI5jnQNE — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) October 19, 2017

It’s tough to watch people realize their livelihood is in jeopardy, especially so early in the season. Lin will be evaluated further Thursday, but the Nets reportedly are expecting bad news.

Brooklyn's Jeremy Lin will undergo evaluation of right knee in New York Thursday, league source tells ESPN. Tremendous concern on injury. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 19, 2017

Hopefully, the NBA can get through Thursday without any more serious injuries.

