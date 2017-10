The New England Patriots traded backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers for their 2018 2nd Round Draft Pick.

Courtney Cox, Doug Kyed and Zack Cox analyze the deal and discuss what head coach Bill Belichick has in mind for Tom Brady’s next backup QB. They also discuss what is next for the 49ers and what to expect from the Patriots in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images