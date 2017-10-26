Joel Embiid Ruthlessly Trolls Lonzo Ball’s Shot During Pregame Warmups

LaVar Ball has made Lonzo Ball public enemy No. 1 in the NBA.

The Los Angeles Lakers point guard has been challenged on the court and brutally mocked off of it, due in large part to his father’s brash nature.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid took a few shots at the Ball family this summer, and he went at Lonzo Ball again Wednesday during the 76ers’ pregame warmups when he appeared to imitate the rookie’s unique shooting motion.

Notice how Embiid missed every shot.

Lonzo Ball’s shot has been criticized for its unorthodox cross-body windup, but it seemed to work for the guard during his freshman season at UCLA.

Embiid certainly shouldn’t adopt Lonzo Ball’s form, though.

