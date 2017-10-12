John Calipari Gets Absolutely Roasted By Reporter At Kentucky Media Day

Who said beat reporters have gone soft?

In what should come as a surprise to no one, the FBI’s recent investigation into corruption in college basketball was a big talking point at Kentucky’s media day Thursday. And, unsurprisingly, Wildcats head coach John Calipari didn’t want to discuss the scandal, which claimed the job of former Louisville head coach Rick Pitino, one of Calipari’s biggest rivals.

Enter Jerry Tipton, the baddest man in Lexington, Ky.

Tipton, a reporter for Kentucky.com, wasn’t thrilled when coach Cal attempted to dodge his question about the investigation. Then, Tipton put Calipari in his place. Check this out:

Jerry Tipton just checked John Calipari. "This is a media day, not coach day." pic.twitter.com/R6Pf718dbn — Clayton Abernathy (@ClaySTV1) October 12, 2017

There aren’t enough Emoji in the world to describe what just happened to Calipari.

In the end, the 58-year-old didn’t give much of an answer. Still, next time he’ll probably think twice before trying to casually brush off the infallible Jerry Tipton.

