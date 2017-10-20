Jonathan Isaac Was So Excited For NBA Debut He Forgot To Wear His Jersey

Jonathan Isaac had been waiting his whole life to play in the NBA, and that moment finally came Thursday when the Orlando Magic rookie made his NBA debut against the Miami Heat.

There was only one problem, he forgot what to wear.

Isaac, the sixth-overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, apparently was so excited, or nervous, for his first regular season game that he neglected to put on his jersey.

That’s right, Isaac was getting ready to check in when he realized he didn’t have his jersey on under his warmups.

“I didn’t even put my jersey on. I was on the bench and I completely forgot my jersey. I didn’t even put it on,” Isaac said, per CBS Sports.

Here’s a video of Isaac realizing that he forgot his jersey while on the bench.

This is amazing, @jisaac_01 was way to nervous and forgot to put is jersey on! Well i was going to wait until he check in 😂😂 oh damn pic.twitter.com/igKUYOAwhG — Bismack Biyombo (@bismackbiyombo) October 20, 2017

The 20-year-old forward had a forgettable debut once he put his jersey on, however, as he tallied just four points and eight rebounds in 17 minutes.

