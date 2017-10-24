JuJu Smith-Schuster Walks To Steelers Practice After Bike Gets Stolen

JuJu Smith-Schuster isn’t having a great week.

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver scored a touchdown Sunday in the team’s 29-14 over the Cincinnati Bengals, so he should’ve had a nice, relaxing night. Instead, Smith-Schuster got roped into the Martavis Bryant drama when the disgruntled Steelers wideout said in an Instagram comment that “JuJu is no where near better than me.”

Then, on Tuesday, the poor guy’s bike got stolen and he had to walk to practice. Smith-Schuster was pretty torn up about it, too.

🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ MY BIKE GOT STOLEN 😂😂 WHY PEOPLE GOT TO BE LIKE THAT?? pic.twitter.com/W01q63IY0d — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 24, 2017

This was me biking yesterday 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ gonna miss that bike for real 😭 pic.twitter.com/Xyv59LBh75 — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 24, 2017

💔💔😭😭 I Hope It’s Not An End Of An Era #TeamFindJujusBike pic.twitter.com/inFJ1fhsbC — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 24, 2017

Gotta walk home now 😢 pic.twitter.com/zfK2x3fJzS — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 24, 2017

The 20-year-old, who hails from Long Beach, Calif., explained before the season began that he doesn’t have his driver’s license (or a car, obviously), so his bike is his main form of transportation.

Smith-Schuster could just purchase a new bike, but this one clearly is special to him. So here’s to hoping someone does the right thing and turns it in.

